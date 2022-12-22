Luke Grimes Says Co-Star Kevin Costner Would Serenade His

Yellowstone is currently one of the hottest shows on TV, so much so that it’s adored by Queer Eye stars and the trailer for the fifth season got Marvel-like numbers when it first premiered. Now, the Paramount original has finally returned and, prior to the season premiere, star Luke Grimes (aka Kayce Dutton) revealed what talent his co-star, Kevin Costner (John Dutton III), shows off behind the scenes of the show.

For those who are unaware, Costner is not only a skilled actor, but also quite the talented musician, and it turns out the Bodyguard star likes to play his guitar for castmates on set. Grimes revealed this tidbit while chatting with the New York Post about his legendary co-star.

“[Kevin] always wants you to come hang out at his trailer down by this creek,” he said. “He’s got a fire pit, and he’s a musician, so he’s always got a guitar around and won’t hesitate to play you a song. He does a really good job of taking the pressure off what a huge icon he is.”