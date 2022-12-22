LX International: Eco-friendly Transition to Continue in 2023 

The author is an analyst of NH Investment & Securities. He can be reached at dongyang.kim@nhqv.com. — Ed.

At LX International, E&P business-centered earnings momentum remains valid. Uncertainties over the NPS’s exclusion of coal projects from its investment portfolio should ease gradually, as: 1) business diversification has started with the acquisition of HanGlas and Poseung Green Power; 2) expansion is planned for the firm’s new businesses, including the environmental and wellness ventures; and 3) the company’s elevated DPS level should sustain.

To display enhanced profit stamina amid continued transition to eco-friendly business

LX International, a major subsidiary of LX Holdings, is expected to promote group synergies, expand its eco-friendly and wellness businesses, and enhance shareholder value based on its strong earnings momentum.

In 2023, negatives are expected, including weak logistics rates, the application of a progressive tax rate for coal in Indonesia, and adjustments of the dollar/won rate. Nevertheless, 2023 OP should reach W739bn (-27% y-y), helped by greater coal production in Indonesia and China (15.8mn tons → 20mn tons) and consolidated earnings of Korea Glass Industry and Poseung Green Power (approximately W50bn). Also positive are the 20% equity investment in a PBAT (eco-friendly plastics) firm (set for production in 2024), the possible acquisition of nickel mines and smelters, and the expansion of carbon credit business. The firm’s transition to eco-friendly & wellness business remains on track.

Backed by solid earnings, 2022 DPS is forecast to rise to W2,900, with DY of 7.1% based on the current share price. LX International shares are trading at a 2023F P/E of 3.9x and P/B of 0.6x

4Q22 preview: To show impacts of sharp freight rate decline and decrease in coal sales volume

LX International is expected to report 4Q22 sales of W4.8tn (+6% y-y) and OP of W199.1bn (-4% y-y), with OP likely to miss the market projection.

At the logistics division (OP of W57.2bn, -33% y-y), despite fixed-price contracts with affiliates, OP is likely to arrive weak due to a sharp drop in freight rates. In 4Q22, q-q weakness is likely at both the E&P division (W77.9bn, -32% y-y) and the trading/new growth division (includes coal trading, W64bn, +731% y-y) due to coal price adjustment (Indonesia +10% q-q (price pass-through effects due to progressive tax rate application), Newcastle -10% q-q) and delays in coal shipments in Indonesia and Australia due to increased rainfall. Poseung Green Power is to be included in consolidated financials from November (4Q22E OP of W2bn).

In 1Q23, despite continued weakness in freight rates, profit stamina is to improve on consolidation of Poseung Green Power and Korea Glass Industry.

