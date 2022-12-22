Man City 3-2 Liverpool – Four things learned as Haaland back with

Manchester City and Liverpool concluded the midweek fixtures in the return of club football with a bang on Thursday, playing out a five-goal thriller in the Carabao Cup last 16. Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland were on song as Man City dumped the holders out in a Christmas cracker at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland opened the scoring by latching onto a pinpoint De Bruyne cross before Fabio Carvalho slotted home to level the score before half-time. Riyad Mahrez fired the hosts back ahead minutes after the restart before Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah combined brilliantly to instantly equalise again from kick-off.

But there was no response to Nathan Ake’s headed winner on the hour mark, provided by another awe-inspiring De Bruyne delivery. Express Sport runs through four things learned as Man City progressed into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals yet again.

Haaland? Rusty? Ha

The 22-year-old made his highly-anticipated return to action after a month-long break due to Norway’s absence at the 2022 World Cup. It took him just 10 minutes to score his 24th goal in his 19th Man City appearance, reminding everyone who indulged in the action in Qatar of his prowess.

Haaland has all the makings of standing aside Kylian Mbappe as the world’s two leading forces for the next decade. And even though the Frenchman will likely dominate individual awards due to his country’s superiority, City’s relentless trophy sweep will keep up while he’s at the club.

