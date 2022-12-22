Man Utd transfer news LIVE – Joao Felix exit boost, Garnacho

Manchester United target Joao Felix could be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid this month after head coach Diego Simeone conceded that the club would consider offers for the Portuguese forward.

The 23-year-old has fallen out of favour with the Argentine and is understood to be on the verge of leaving Los Rojiblancos in January as the situation is unfixable, with Manchester United heavily linked. And Simeone, while praising Felix, said no player is safe from being sold.

“No one is indispensable and things will be as they have to be,” Simeone told reporters, via GOAL. “It is very important for us. He has had a good World Cup, he participated in goals with the importance that the coach gave him. Hopefully we can have the best Joao who he saw himself in the World Cup.”

According to Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin, Felix wishes to leave the club amid a strained relationship with Simeone:

“For reasons it isn’t worth getting into – the relationship between him and the boss [Simeone], the minutes played, his motivation right now – it makes you think that the reasonable thing is that if there’s an option that’s good for the player, good for the club, we can look at it.

“I’d love him to stay, personally, but I don’t think that’s the player’s idea.”