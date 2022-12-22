Meghan and Harry branded ‘two juveniles’ by US politician





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been branded “juveniles” by a heavyweight of US politics. Ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich slammed the Sussexes, accusing them of failing to “come to grips with the real world”.

The Sussexes bombshell Netflix docuseries, released this month, caused huge debate among royal watchers across the world, with Gingrich the latest to weigh in. “We watched the self-pitying, whining and cringe-inducing explanations of how marrying into a monarchy had brutalized Meghan – and how poor Harry had never gotten over being born second and watching his older brother William be groomed to be king,” Republican Gingrich, who served as House speaker from 1995 to 1999, said of the couple’s show. He added: “I felt I was watching two juveniles who simply could not come to grips with the real world.” Writing for Fox, Gingrich, 79, added he felt it hard to feel sympathy for the couple, who have “almost everything”, admitting he and his wife have an affinity for the Royal Family.. In the two-part docuseries, released on December 8 and December 15, Harry and Meghan describe their difficulties adapting to royal life before and after their marriage.

Episode one of the series begins with simple white text written on a black background: "This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan's story, told with never before seen personal archive. "All interviews were completed by August 2022. Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series." Later in the episode, Meghan details her struggle with the media when the press learned of her and Prince Harry's relationship. She said: "At that point, I was still very much believing what I was being told, which was 'it will pass it will get better, it's just what they do right at the very beginning'. "This promise of 'once you're married, don't worry, it'll get better, once they get used to you it'll get better, of course it'll get better'. But truth be told, no matter how hard I tried, no matter how good I was, no matter what I did, they were still going to find a way to destroy me."

The docuseries, Harry & Meghan, is one of many endeavours the couple have pursued following their stepping down as working royals in 2020. The show is part of a multi-year deal, reportedly worth $100 million, with streaming giant Netflix. Meghan also has a deal with streaming giant Spotify, where she launched her Archetypes podcast earlier this year. In January, Prince Harry is set to release his memoir, Spare, which is meant to be written with “raw, unflinching honesty”. The couple currently live in Montecito, California with their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.