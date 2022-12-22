Meghan and Harry warned ‘number of risks’ threaten Sussex brand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face “a number of risks” in maintaining their current communication strategy after the release of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Marketing strategist Edward Coram James has warned the couple “have already run out of road” with the narrative focusing on difficulties they faced within the Royal Family. Mr Coram James told Express.co.uk: “There’s a number of risks associated with it.”

He argued the Netflix documentary was more likely to have attracted detractors of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rather than their already well-established supporters.

The Go Up CEO noted the couple effectively “removed themselves into a small box” and risked limiting themselves to having to rely exclusively on their royal connection to gain new public.

Mr Coram James added: “I think they will be probably right now looking at the numbers that are coming out of this series and thinking ‘brilliant, job done. We have doubled the numbers associated with The Crown on The Crown’s premiere, it’s the biggest numbers seen on a documentary on Netflix. Brilliant.’

“The problem is, if you look into those numbers, what you see is actually a bit of a problem for them because a substantial portion of people tuned in not because they’re fans of Harry and Meghan but because they’re the opposite.

