Meghan and Kate wished ‘peace’ by designer





Kate, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are two women who have walked similar paths, marrying into the Royal Family seven years apart. And the two have long shared an interest in fashion – even wearing the same outfit on at least one occasion.

In a recent Instagram post, designer Diane von Furstenberg shared images of the two wearing the same dress at different events. Ms von Furstenberg, who created the outfit, penned a sweet message alongside the images, writing: “Once upon a time two beautiful women married two kind and handsome princes. “Here [are] both wearing the same DVF dress called Zorita.” The 75-year-old added to her 355,000 followers: “Wishing them all peace and love for the new year!”

In the image, Kate is seen wearing a lace piece for the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in 2014. Meghan first wore the navy blue, mini-dress version of the “Zorita” dress in 2012 for an event in Los Angeles. Kate paired her ensemble with an elegant updo as Meghan donned nude heels and gold jewellery. The post on Instagram followed the release of the second part of Meghan and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary series, which has caused much debate around the globe. READ MORE: Man arrested after robbing bank armed with gun and dressed as a wolf

On the day of its release, Kate and Prince William attended the Princess’ second annual “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” event. Kate has also recently received a new title from King Charles III, being named as the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. William was previously given the title by Queen Elizabeth II in 2011, just two months before Kate and William’s royal wedding, where the groom sported the red Irish Guards officer uniform for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. In January, Prince Harry is set to release his memoir, Spare, which is meant to be written with “raw, unflinching honesty”.