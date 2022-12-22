Mercedes fire up Hamilton’s 2023 F1 car as Brit prays for better

Mercedes have released a video of engineers firing up their new car ahead of the 2023 season. The Silver Arrows endured a torrid time for much of 2022, with both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell plagued by the issue of porpoising for the early parts of the campaign. Hamilton even failed to make it out of Q1 in Saudi Arabia, and his struggles prompted rumours he was considering retiring at the end of the year.

The team did produce a recovery of sorts in the second half of the campaign, seemingly breaching the gap in pace to front runners Red Bull. But seven-time world champion Hamilton still failed to register a win all year, the first time that has occured since his debut in 2007.

The team’s only victory came via Russell in the penultimate race in Brazil, as he led his more esteemed teammate home in a famous one-two. However, after the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton candidly admitted he was relieved to see the back of it.

And given his hopes for a better W13 model, he would no doubt have had a close eye when Mercedes revealed the new cars on their YouTube channel on Thursday. The minute long footage showed engineers working on a vehicle, before firing it up loudly.

JUST IN: Lando Norris joked at McLaren change he’ll make for 2023 amid George Russell ‘jealousy’