Microsoft reportedly acquires DPU maker Fungible | TechTarget

Microsoft’s possible acquisition of Fungible Inc., known for its data processing units, caught some industry watchers off guard. But considering the hyperscaler landscape and the reported price tag in the initial story — $190 million — the idea may be less surprising, analysts said.

Fungible made a name for itself with its data processing units (DPU), part of the company’s vision to enable customers to compose storage as needed instead of adding nodes. DPUs are programmable processors designed to decouple network and communication tasks from processing tasks, freeing up its CPUs to focus solely on processing data.

“Allowing the compute engine to do computations gets you more value from your hardware investment,” said Randy Kerns, primary and secondary analyst at Evaluator Group.

For Microsoft, acquiring Fungible, a story first reported by consultant Dylan Patel in his substack SemiAnalysis, may be rooted in competition. AWS offers customers Nitro cards, which provide DPU-like functionality and is a technology the company continues to invest in, having unveiled version 5 at last month’s re:Invent.

Microsoft may be looking to keep in lockstep with the competition, according to Scott Sinclair, practice director at TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group. Azure could take Fungible’s DPU technology and, for example, make a more efficient, faster cloud, sell it as an as-a-service or as a tiered service for block storage, he said.

“You can either build it yourself, build with a partner or buy it,” Sinclair said.