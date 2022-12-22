Mike Johnson Reveals He’s in an Exclusive Relationship and Shares

Love is in the air!

So sorry to break hearts across the nation, but Mike Johnson is officially off the market.

The fan-favorite Bachelor Nation star stopped by the “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast, where he opened up about his new relationship for the first time.

Co-hosts Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker, and Gabby Windey asked Mike if he was seeing anyone, and Mike couldn’t believe that he was ready to spill the tea.

He said, “I am absolutely dating someone. I won’t say her name. I can’t believe I’m telling this story. I don’t normally do something like this.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Mike went on and shared that a friend set him and his new girl up saying, “We met after my homie originally tried to holla at her. I stay home most of the time and she was out and he was out, but then she stood up and he was like yeah, she’s too tall for me. He’s a really nice guy, though, and she gave him her IG to give to me and then I slid into her DMs. He’s also the homie that got me on ‘The Bachelorette.’ That’s a real one!”

Mike added that, “He actually hyped me up, he was a great hype man. He said I just came back from being in Mexico and Columbia and it was a lot of connections, so he set it up. He threw the alley, and of course I’m gonna dunk it.”

Sounds like a really great friend!

The “Click Bait” co-hosts asked Mike how long he and his mystery woman have been seeing each other and Mike said, “We’ve been seeing each other for like six months and we’ve been exclusive for almost two months.”

Gabby chimed in, joking, “It’s been six months?! You guys are basically married!”

Joe asked Mike if he is planning on spending the holidays with his new boo, and Mike answered his questions… sort of.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“My birthday is two days after Christmas and I’m going to be with my mom for Christmas. So I guess I avoided that question and I’m not going to go back to it. For my birthday and New Year’s, we’ll definitely be together,” Mike said.

And in case you’re wondering why Mike isn’t revealing everything about his new relationship just yet, he has decided to keep things pretty private for now.

He said, “I’ve dated post-show and no one knew about it, but no one knew about it because I didn’t allow that question. I was always like, next question. It’s almost like you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t. People just can’t be happy for you. If I decide to share something so personal to me, it’s hard, because online people can say things, and I want to protect her. At the same time, it’s definitely going to happen because I’m happy. It’s on no one else’s dime.”

Mike wouldn’t reveal whether his current relationship is with anyone from Bachelor Nation, but did tease that he doesn’t plan on keeping it private forever.

We’re just happy to hear that Mike is so happy!

To hear more from Mike, check out the full episode of “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” below.