Mike Tindall swerves Prince Harry probe as talks ‘different’

The couple had been gifted the cottage located close to Kensington Palace, where other members of the family resided.

Meghan described their former home as “small” as she remarked: “It sounds very regal but Nottingham Cottage was so small.”

Harry added the building had “low ceilings” and continued: “As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. We were living in a cottage. On palace grounds.

“Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name. But Nottingham Cottage was small.”

Meghan detailed how her husband used to bang his head on the ceilings while moving around in the cottage due to the room length.

