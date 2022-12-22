Modern Warfare 2 Player Captures Exact Moment that a Care Package

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 video posted by a player reveals that care packages can actually instakill tanks in the game’s multiplayer. The player was playing one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s larger modes when they saw a care package collide with a tank and instantly destroy it.





Tanks in multiplayer are usually seen as more of a staple in the Battlefield series since the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 restricted players to fighting as infantry, with only the occasional killstreak giving players access to airborne vehicles. The new Modern Warfare 2, however, lets players use vehicles on the battlefield in both the Invasion and Ground Warfare game modes, both of which allow for larger player counts than traditional Call of Duty modes. Invasion allows for 20v20 matches, and Ground War allows for 32v32 matches.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Clip Spotlights Problematic Roze 2.0 Skin

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player IbabyXD posted a video to the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit showing the unexpected disaster involving a tank and a care package. The video starts with an announcement flashing across the screen, saying that care packages are being delivered as IbabyXD maneuvers across the battlefield. They look up and see the announced care package floating down toward them, and then they vault over a traffic barrier to get out of the way of an allied tank. The tank driver seems completely oblivious to the incoming care package as they cruise down the street. The care package reaches the ground just in time to collide with the tank, and the tank instantly explodes. Modern Warfare 2 players are no strangers to death by care package, but it is unexpected that a tank would suffer the same fate.

This video is definitely unexpected and hilarious, especially when the smoke clears and IbabyXD sees the care package sitting on the ground completely unharmed. While care packages can be incredibly useful for players, it does seem a bit counterintuitive that they are strong enough to instantly kill a tank. It also doesn’t seem to be a bug, although it definitely could be. Regardless, this interaction might be something for the Modern Warfare 2 team to look at for the next update.

Of course, since tanks are only available to use in Modern Warfare 2‘s Ground War and Invasion modes, this interaction won’t affect any players that don’t play those modes. Plus, it does seem reasonable that care packages would instantly kill players that are on foot. This is a pretty hilarious interaction though, and it doesn’t seem likely that too many players would be upset by it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call of Duty Has To Stop Making Its Paid Multiplayer Second to Warzone