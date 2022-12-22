‘Most expensive Christmas ever’ for petrol and diesel prices

The wholesale price of diesel has dropped to 126p a litre which is only 14p more expensive than just before last Christmas (112p).
The RAC calculates that the average price of petrol should be around 138p – 15p cheaper than it actually is, and that diesel should be around 160p a litre – 13p cheaper than it is now.
Mr Williams called on supermarkets to “properly” cut their petrol and diesel prices to give drivers the Christmas present they deserve.
He added: “Sadly though, having seen a similar situation last year where the biggest retailers failed to pass on much lower wholesale costs, we’re not holding out much hope they will do the right thing this year.
