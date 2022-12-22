Mother admits manslaughter of teenage daughter

Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after she became morbidly obese. Kaylea Louise Titford,16, was found “pale, cold” at her Powys, South Wales, home in October 2020. The teenager “could not be woken” and was found dead. In a hearing at Mold Crown Court, Lloyd-Jones, 39 plead guilty to manslaughter.
Both Lloyd Jones and Kaylea’s father, Alun Titford, 44 were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.
Mr Titford denies the charges and is due to go on trial in January.
At an earlier hearing it was alleged that Kaylea’s obesity was caused by her parents failing to meet her dietary needs.
Lloyd-Jones is alleged to have neglected to ensure her child got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition, and had a safe and clean living environment.
The court heard that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.
It was also alleged that Lloyd-Jones did not ensure the girl’s physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.
Lloyd-Jones will be sentenced at a later date.
