Mother admits manslaughter of teenage daughter

Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after she became morbidly obese. Kaylea Louise Titford,16, was found “pale, cold” at her Powys, South Wales, home in October 2020. The teenager “could not be woken” and was found dead. In a hearing at Mold Crown Court, Lloyd-Jones, 39 plead guilty to manslaughter.

Both Lloyd Jones and Kaylea’s father, Alun Titford, 44 were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.

Mr Titford denies the charges and is due to go on trial in January.

At an earlier hearing it was alleged that Kaylea’s obesity was caused by her parents failing to meet her dietary needs.