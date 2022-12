We did it again; for the second consecutive year we devised a movie quiz (baaaarely) connected to “The 12 Days of Christmas.” With all new questions! And all new films!

But with 12 queries, there’s no time to waste so get to unwrapping. And the happiest of holiday seasons to all of you.

1. On the first day of Christmas my true love sent to me … Shirley Jones – AKA Mrs. Partridge on TV’s “The Partridge Family” – was also an Oscar winner. For which one of her classic films did she win: “Elmer Gantry,” “Oklahoma,” “The Music Man” or “Carousel”?

2. On the second day … What actor-comedian-faux talk show host provided the voice of a turtle in the animated film “Over the Hedge” in 2006 and also one for a pigeon – which is in the same bird family as a dove – in 1998’s “Dr. Dolittle” starring Eddie Murphy?

3. On the third day … True or false: little-known character actress Ezelle Poule – poule is the French word for hen – had quite the “uncredited” career, appearing in “A Place in the Sun,” “The Jazz Singer,” “The Big Heat,” “A Star Is Born,” “The Solid Gold Cadillac” and “Vertigo.”

4. On the fourth day … Four calling birds originated as four colly birds, another term for blackbirds. The 1975 George Segal comedy “The Black Bird” is a sequel to what legendary 1941 noir mystery, even casting the original’s character actor Elisha Cook Jr. in the same role 34 years later?

5. On the fifth day … Speaking of the 1954 “A Star Is Born,” its own star, Judy Garland, was married five times, presumably requiring five gold rings. Her second husband, Vincente Minnelli, directed her in the 1944 musical “Meet Me in St. Louis,” where she introduced what now-iconic Christmas song?

6. On the sixth day … There are actually 16 geese a-flying in the fact-based 1996 family drama, “Fly Away Home,” starring Jeff Daniels and Anna Paquin as father and daughter. True or false, nine years later Daniels and Paquin played love interests in a film from writer-director Noah Baumbach?

7. On the seventh day … SPOILER ALERT: The Ugly Duckling is really a swimming swan. The 1939 animated short that sets music to that Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale was the 75th and final one in the “Silly Symphony” series (and seventh one to win an Oscar) put out by what studio?

8. On the eighth day … “Fun” fact: milkmaids were instrumental (although their contribution has been embellished) in the development of the smallpox vaccine because their exposure to cowpox made them immune. What current hit movie offers a different fictional remedy, a serum devised from a magical plant that turned people into sea creatures?

9. On the ninth day … The Dancing Lady is a type of orchid. What 2002 Oscar-winning film was adapted from the 1998 nonfiction bestseller, “The Orchid Thief”?

10. On the tenth day … Jack Lord, later of “Hawaii Five-O” fame, was the first actor to play the recurring role of the lead character’s best friend in a 60-year-old film franchise. In a later film, a different actor portrays him leaping with a parachute to his own wedding. What is the franchise?

11. On the eleventh day … It’s been in more than 11 movies that Piper Laurie’s been piping, er, acting. Which one did NOT earn her an Oscar nomination: “Carrie,” “Children of a Lesser God,” “The Hustler” or “Wrestling Ernest Hemingway”?

12. On the twelfth day … What 12-time father had one of his earliest film roles as a drummer drumming in 2002’s “Drumline”?

ANSWERS

1. “Elmer Gantry”

2. Garry Shandling

3. True

4. “The Maltese Falcon”

5. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

6. True (“The Squid and the Whale”)

7. Walt Disney

8. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

9. “Adaptation.”

10. James Bond

11. “Wrestling Ernest Hemingway”

12. Nick Cannon