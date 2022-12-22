‘Murder’ victim stabbed to death in her own home was pregnant





Natalie McNally was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death at her home in Lurgan, Northern Ireland police have confirmed. The police have launched a murder investigation after the 32-year-old was found on December 18. Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell called the murder a “double tragedy” of the death of a mother-to-be and her unborn baby. Following her death Mr Cadwell described Ms McNally as “much loved by her devoted parents and family” and called for anyone with any information to come forward.

Police said Ms McNally died after being stabbed a number of times and sustaining defensive injuries. Mr Cadwell said: “Officers were called to the property along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly Natalie was pronounced dead at the scene. “It is distressing to add that Natalie was in fact 15-weeks pregnant. “This fatal attack, which happened in her own home, has therefore resulted in a double tragedy: the death of a mother-to-be, along with her unborn baby.”

He added that the community has been left “in shock”. “What should have been a happy time in the run-up to Christmas has changed to unimaginable grief and heartache,” Mr Cadwell added. He also confirmed that an increase in police presence will be seen in the area in the coming days.

Mr Cadwell added: “I am asking anyone with information about this murder to please come forward. “In particular, I am appealing to motorists who were travelling on the Kiln Road, Lurgan on Sunday, December 18, between 8.45 pm and 9.45 pm, and who may have captured dash-cam footage of this journey.” The tragedy comes just days after the death of another local, Odhran O’Neill who died suddenly whilst on holiday in Thailand. The 22-year-old died when he disappeared while kayaking in Khao Sok National Park on December 17.