NAU ROUNDUP: Women’s tennis announces schedule

Now on a run of three consecutive Big Sky Conference titles in addition to six straight regular-season championships, the Northern Arizona women’s tennis team is set to start it’s new schedule soon.

Once again opening the regular season in Tempe, the Lumberjacks will face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Jan. 16 before beginning an hosting Grand Canyon University on Jan. 27.

The Lumberjacks will play three matches in Tucson, facing off against the Arizona Wildcats, the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Fresno State Bulldogs on Feb. 3 and 4. Northern Arizona will then head east to El Paso, Texas, to face UTEP on Feb. 18 and stop in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to face the New Mexico State Aggies on Feb. 19. Closing out February with a pair of home matches, the Lumberjacks will host the Weber State Wildcats to open the conference slate on Feb. 25 and then take on the Colorado State Rams on Feb. 26.

People are also reading…

March includes six matches, with three road contests within the Big Sky. Northern Arizona will take on the Portland Pilots on March 3 and the Portland State Vikings on March 4. The team will remain on the road the following week, with matches at the Idaho Vandals on March 10 and at the Eastern Washington Eagles on March 11.

Northern Arizona will wrap up the month with a pair of home matches, facing the New Mexico Lobos on March 14 and the Wyoming Cowgirls on March 18.

Four Big Sky matches will wrap up the regular-season schedule, with outings against the Montana State Bobcats and the Montana Grizzlies on April 1 and April 2, respectively. Northern Arizona will finish its road schedule in Pocatello, Idaho, on April 9 against Idaho State. A week later, the champions finishes the regular season against the Sacramento State Hornets.

Four of Northern Arizona’s 11 nonconference opponents finished the 2021-22 season among the ITA Collegiate Tennis top 75, with Arizona State at No. 17, Arizona No. 47, Fresno State No. 65 and FAU No. 65. Additionally, New Mexico State won the WAC tournament last season to reach the NCAA Tournament along with Arizona State.

Holding a 23-match win streak in Flagstaff, and a 31-match home win streak against members of the Big Sky Conference, the Lumberjacks will return to the Aquatic and Tennis Center with an all-time record of 47-2 since the facility opened in 2016.

Elinor Beazley, Mimi Bland, Laura Duhl, Sofia Markova and Ava Neyestani will return for the Lumberjacks — with all five returners winning a singles or doubles match during last year’s conference tourney.

Ana Karen Guadiana Campos, Patrycja Niewiadomska and Daryna Shoshyna began their Northern Arizona careers during the fall, with Guadiana Campos arriving from Western Michigan. Niewiadomska and Shoshyna joined the program as freshmen from Poland and Ukraine, respectively.

Women’s basketball

Wrapping up its nonconference schedule with a meeting at UNLV, Northern Arizona couldn’t erase an early deficit Wednesday night in Las Vegas and lost 93-73 to fall to 6-7.

Down by 15 following a 19-0 run in the first quarter, the Lumberjacks came back within five thanks to a 10-0 burst of their own that spanned the final minute of the opening quarter and the first minute of the second. The hosting Rebels won and improved to 10-2.

While the Lumberjacks found success shooting from outside, finishing 10 of 27 from 3-point range, UNLV held them to just 16 of 43 from inside the arc. On the other end of the court, the Rebels hit 46.5% from the field and 75% from the foul line, where they doubled up the Lumberjacks’ 14 attempts with 28 of their own.

UNLV’s Desi-Rae Young entered the halftime break with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Northern Arizona trailed 42-31. The Lumberjacks ended the game with 19 turnovers, which led to 21 UNLV points.

Northern Arizona put up 25 points in the quarter. Emily Rodabaugh accounted for half of the scoring in the period for the Lumberjacks.

Rodabaugh led the Lumberjacks with 26 points, one off of her career high set against UNLV in Las Vegas two years prior courtesy of connecting on 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range.

Freshman Sophie Glancey finished 4-of-6 shooting from the field for 10 points.

Northern Arizona will take a break over the holiday weekend before returning to its home court against Idaho State on Dec. 29.