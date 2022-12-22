Categories
Netflix K-Drama ‘Daily Dose of Sunshine’ Season 1: Filming Ends


Park Bo Young stars in Netflix’s upcoming South Korean medical drama series Daily Dose of Sunshine. Filming is currently ongoing, and the k-drama isn’t expected on Netflix until 2023. we’ll be covering everything you need to know about Daily Dose of Sunshine, including the plot, cast, trailer, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Daily Dose of Sunshine is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original series directed by Lee Jae Gyoo and written by Lee Nam Gyu and Kim Da Hee. Lee Jae Gyoo recently directed the incredibly successful Netflix horror series All of Us Are Dead.

The story is an adaptation of the webtoon Morning Comes To The Mental Ward.

When is the Daily Dose of Sunshine Netflix release date?

Netflix has not confirmed a release date for Daily Dose of Sunshine. However, the k-drama is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

What is the plot of Daily Dose of Sunshine?

The synopsis has been sourced from the Korean site Naver, and translated into English by MyDramaList:

A healing drama about the many kinds of incidents that take place in a psychiatric ward. Based on the actual real-life experiences of a psychiatric nurse, the drama will revolve around the story of nurse Jung Da Eun.

Who are the cast members of Daily Dose of Sunshine?

Park Bo Young has been cast in the lead role of Jung Da Eun and will be the actress’s second Netflix Original k-drama after Abyss. The actress is extremely popular thanks to her previous roles in the beloved k-dramas Oh My Ghost, Strong Girl Do Bong Soon, and Doom at Your Service.

Yeon Woo Jin has been cast as Dong Go Yoon, which will be the actor’s first leading role in a Netflix Original k-drama, and his second series after previously starring in Thirty-Nine.

Jang Dong Yoon has been cast as Song Yu Chan and will be the actor’s first appearance in a Netflix Original since 2018 when he starred in the supporting role of Joon Young in Mr. Sunshine.

Lee Jung Eun has been cast in the lead role of Song Hyo Jin. The actress has starred in a large number of Netflix Originals over the years, many of which have been supporting roles. Since starring in Mr. Sunshine in 2018, Lee Jung Eun has starred in When the Camellia Blooms, My Hole Love, Hi Bye, Mama!, Law School, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Juvenile Justice, and Our Blues.

Below is the confirmed cast list so far:

  • Park Bo Young as Jung Da Eun
  • Yeon Woo Jin as Dong Go Yoon
  • Jang Dong Yoon as Song Yu Chan
  • Lee Jung Eun as Song Hyo Jin
  • Lee Sang Hee as TBA
  • Lim Jae Hyeok as TBA

What is the production status of Daily Dose of Sunshine?

Official Production Status: Completed (Last Updated: 22/12/2022)

Filming for Daily Dose of Sunshine began in July when the cast list was first announced, and production was confirmed.

Fans of actress Park Bo Young have been keeping tabs on the filming process.

We recently received an update that confirmed the production status of Daily Dose of Sunshine as ‘Complete’ which would indicate that filming and the post-production process have concluded. Now all that’s left to do is wait for Netflix to market the k-drama and for its eventual release.

What is the episode count for Daily Dose of Sunshine season 1?

It has been confirmed that the k-drama will have a total of 12 episodes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Daily Dose of Sunshine on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!





