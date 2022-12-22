Netflix Members Will Soon Be Able to Stream Nike Training Club

Nike and Netflix have teamed up on an effort aimed at making sport more accessible.

The athletic giant announced Wednesday that Nike Training Club (NTC) content will be offered to the 223 million members of the streaming service starting Dec. 30. According to Nike, Netflix members will have access to more than 90 workouts “that cater to all fitness levels, require minimal to no equipment and span a broad range of workout types, lengths and intensities.”

Breaking down the initiative further, Nike said in a statement that the NTC workouts offered via Netflix will feature a dozen of its world-class trainers — including Joe Holder, Kirsty Godso and Betina Gozo — and that each training program will include multiple episodes, with more than 30 hours of sessions released in two parts.

Nike will launch five training programs on Dec. 30. The programs include “Kickstart Fitness with the Basics” (13 episodes), “Two Weeks to a Stronger Core” (seven episodes), “Fall in Love with VinyasaYoga” (six episodes), “HIT & Strength with Tara” (14 episodes) and “Feel-Good Fitness” (six episodes).

Nike said in a statement that members will have access to both curated programs and select workouts by type or duration, and that they will be available in 10 languages through all Netflix plans. Also, the athletic company said this effort will include a custom Nike collection on Netflix, and that members can search “Nike” to locate the workouts.

Nike also confirmed additional programs will launch throughout 2023.

On Tuesday, Nike reported its Q2 results for fiscal 2023. The company reported revenues of $13.3 billion, which is an increase of 17% from the same period last year. Also, net income was $1.3 billion, which was flat compared to the prior year. Nike Direct sales increased 16% to $5.4 billion, Nike brand digital sales were up 25% and wholesale revenues grew 19%.

