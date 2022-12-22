Netflix wants to be your fitness coach because movies and games

Netflix not only pioneered the VOD space but is also why we’re spoiled by so many streaming options. But streaming movies and TV series just aren’t enough for the company, which is why it branched out to gaming to draw the attention of mobile gamers which makes for a burgeoning market segment. But Netflix isn’t stopping there either — it has now partnered with Nike to lure fitness enthusiasts to its platform with a series of training sessions available for all its subscribers.

The streaming giant is certainly not the first player in the digital fitness space, which picked up pace during the pandemic when everyone was stuck in their homes. Both Google’s Fitbit and Apple Fitness offer training sessions as a premium service under their paid plans — and there are many more third-party options, too. With these guided video tutorials, you can choose your level and the kind of workouts you’re interested in. Netflix is trying to replicate exactly that with its partnership with Nike.

Video content from Nike Training Club — Nike’s own fitness app for guided training sessions — will be added to Netflix later this year (via TechCrunch). Netflix notes that each program will cater to different fitness levels and interests and will be divided into multiple episodes. The first batch coming out on December 30th will include 46 episodes for a total of 30 hours of content. Here is the complete list of the programs Netflix will provide:

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (13 episodes) Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (7 episodes) Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga (6 episodes) HIT & Strength with Tara (14 episodes) Feel-Good Fitness (6 episodes)

The second batch of these episodes from Nike Training Club will land on Netflix sometime in 2023, so your fitness journey for the next year is also sorted with some help from Netflix. And these episodes will be available in multiple languages and across all Netflix subscription tiers.