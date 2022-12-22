New Christmas Movies 2022: Best Christmas movies released this

The time of the year has arrived when people opt for staying at home and watching Christmas movies ahead of the festive period.

Several new Christmas romantic comedies, musicals and animated tales have been released this year. We have put together a list with the best Christmas movies that have premiered in 2022.

Best Christmas movies 2022

Falling For Christmas

Lindsay Lohan makes her return with a Netflix film about a newly engaged heiress who gets amnesia after suffering a skiing accident just before Christmas. That’s when she meets a lodge owner and his daughter who are willing to take care of her.

Christmas With You

Another Netflix movie, this time starring Freddie Prinze Jr. It follows the story of a young pop star named Angelina, who escapes from her routine to travel to a small town and meet a young fan. There she gets inspired to write a Christmas ballad and finds what true love is.

Christmas Full of Grace

The popular streaming platform has also released another Christmas movie, one which is directed by Pedro Antonio Paes. It follows the life of Carlinhos who is about to propose to his fiancee, Bebela.

However, on his way back home from work, he finds Bebela in the bathtub with another woman. After leaving his flat, he runs into another girl, whom he asks to pretend to be his girlfriend.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Netflix has also released an animated film about Scrooge, a miserly old man who finds out the true meaning of Christmas. The film features the voices of Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Jonathan Pryce, Johnny Flynn, James Cosmo and Trevor Dion Nicholas.

Spirited

A musical version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ featuring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. It is a musical comedy film directed by Sean Anders, and written and produced by Anders and John Morris.