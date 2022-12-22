“Nia & daughter are caught in collateral damage” – John Salley on

Nia Long was caught up in a relationship issue that was caused by Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka. One of her friends in the league, John Salley, is relieved that Long has finally ended her relationship after it was discovered that Udoka was cheating on her.

Long and Udoka have been a part of the NBA news stories, and since then, things have changed. After a few months of being out of the spotlight, they are once again in the headlines, but for a slightly different reason. Salley, who’s a former NBA player, detailed the aftereffects of the issues caused by Udoka.

“I’m a friend of Nia Long, and if Nia Long was so good about being quiet about it and not talking about it, I take my hat off to her. She usually, she knows things like this do pass,” Salley said.

“He is a man that made a really, really poor decision and didn’t work in his favor, was a poor decision. I’m happy my friend got out of that situation. … And Nia happened to be, and her son and daughter are caught in the collateral damage of bad decision-making.”

Despite the issues caused by Udoka’s bad decisions, he almost became the replacement for the coaching job for the Brooklyn Nets. After Sean Marks fired Steve Nash on Nov. 1, the former Nets assistant coach became the frontrunner for the job. Later on, he would lose it to Jacque Vaughn, who’s now the head coach.

Nia Long broke her silence about Ime Udoka’s affair earlier this month