Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat recipes: Vegan gingerbread and

The festive season is upon us and many Nigella fans want to get their hands on her Cook, Eat, Repeat recipes.

Whether you’re adding sweet treats to the Christmas menu or want a go-to recipe for a turkey to impress, Nigella’s got some tricks up her sleeve for a show-stopping feast.

Self-confessed “queen of kitsch Christmas clutter’ Nigella is bringing some of her foodie know-how to the BBC once again. So, let’s find out more about how to recreate Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat recipes. Her vegan gingerbread, pomegranate fizz cocktails, and Norwegian pork ribs explored…

Nigella’s Linzer cookies

This year, if you fancy whipping up some top-notch cookies akin to a very posh Jammy Dodger, look no further than Nigella’s Linzer cookies.

Let’s take a look at how to make the Austrian Christmas cookies. You’ll need a food processor for her recipe.

Grind up 100g of skinned, roasted hazelnuts with 125g of caster sugar. This should create a texture of fine sand.

Next, Nigella adds 300g of plain flour to the mixer, a quarter teaspoon of cinnamon, and a dash of salt.

Add 200g of unsalted, cubed butter to the mixer, as well as one large egg and one extra yolk.

Now, mix everything together until a soft dough forms.

Divide the dough into four patties.

Nigella then puts each patty into a storage bag and places in the fridge to rest.

After resting, each patty can be dusted with flour, then rolled out. Then cut out the bottoms of the cookies with a 6cm cookie cutter.

The same process can be carried out for the tops of the cookies, but they also have a center cut-out with a design of your choice. Nigella opted for stars, hearts, and baubles on Cook, Eat, Repeat.

Place the cookies in the oven at 180 degrees celsius and bake for nine to 10 minutes. Once baked, dust the tops of the cookies with icing sugar.

Nigella then mixes up the jam for the cookie filling. She mixes equal amounts of redcurrant jelly with raspberry jam.

She advises adding half a teaspoon of filling per cookie. Then place the dusted top halves onto the bottom halves of the cookies.

Make Nigella’s pomegranate fizz

Get the pomegranates and limes at the ready to make Nigella’s festive pomegranate cocktail

You’ll need to combine sparkling muscat with 100ml of fresh pomegranate juice and 100ml of freshly squeezed lime juice.

Nigella recommends opting for Asti Spumante for the Christmas drink.

Vegan gingerbread is Nigella’s go-to

During Cook, Eat, Repeat, Nigella describes her gingerbread as “savagely intense.”

Here’s how to make the gingerbread…

Nigella finely chops prunes to begin and places them into a saucepan.

150ml vegetable oil is then added to the pan as well as 200g black treacle and 200g golden syrup.

She also adds in 125g of dark muscovado sugar and 30g of freshly grated ginger.

For the spices, add two teaspoons of ground ginger, and the same of cinnamon, one teaspoon of allspice, and an eighth of a teaspoon of ground cloves.

Finally, add one-quarter of a teaspoon of salt and pepper.

Heat everything over a gentle heat and stir.

Take the mixture off the heat and add into the warm pan 250ml oat milk, 300g plain flour and stir.

In a separate cup, mix one teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda, two tablespoons of warm water, and two teaspoons of cider vinegar. Add this to the gingerbread mix and stir.

Pour the mixture into a 23cm square tin lined with some overhang to lift the gingerbread out when cooked.

Place into the oven at 170 degrees Celsius and bake for 50-55 minutes.

Nigella’s Norweigan pork

Nigella’s Norweigan pork ribs really stole the show on Cook, Eat, Repeat.

The ingredients are as follows:

2.5–3kg bone-in pork belly

3 garlic cloves, peeled

3 tbsp sea salt flakes

1 tsp juniper berries

large bunch fresh dill, fronds and stalks separated

2 onions, each peeled and cut into 3 thick slices

250ml hot water from a just-boiled kettle

Here’s how to recreate her delicious-looking dish:

Nigella begins by adding salt, garlic, juniper berries, and dill stalks to a pestle and mortar.

Once a paste has been formed, add it to the pork ribs.

She then places the pork rind side up onto a bed of chopped onions.

Nigella adds hot water to the pan and then covers the tin with foil.

For the first 45 minutes of cooking set the temperature to 220 degrees Celsius with the foil lid on.

After 45 minutes, remove the foil and score squares on the rind using a sharp knife.

Put the pork back in the oven at 170 degrees Celcius and roast for two and a half hours – without the foil covering.

Finally, turn the oven back up to 220 degrees for around 15 minutes until the crackling is golden brown and crispy.

