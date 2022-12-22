Norway Orders additional Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) – Naval News

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG) has signed a supplemental agreement contract with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) for the ongoing procurement of Naval Strike Missile (NSM) for deliveries to the Norwegian Navy.

The value of the contract is MNOK 604 and will increase the total number of delivered NSMs to the Norwegian customer. This contract for additional NSMs is part of the German-Norwegian collaboration for procurement of NSM for the two nations.

KONGSBERG appreciates the strong cooperation with the NDMA team and looks forward to continuing these efforts as we focus on the deliveries to the Norwegian Navy.

About Naval Strike Missile (NSM)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 1, 2019) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) launches a Naval Strike Missile (NSM) during exercise Pacific Griffin. The NSM is a long-range, precision strike weapon that is designed to find and destroy enemy ships. Pacific Griffin is a biennial exercise conducted in the waters near Guam aimed at enhancing combined proficiency at sea while strengthening relationships between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Kenneth Rodriguez Santiago/Released)

The Naval Strike Missile is a long-range, precision strike weapon that seeks and destroys enemy ships at distances greater than 100 nautical miles. It uses Inertial, GPS and terrain-reference navigation and imaging infrared homing (with a target database aboard the missile).

The NSM is a very flexible system, which can be launched from a variety of platforms against a variety of targets on sea and land.

The airframe design and the high thrust-to-weight ratio give the NSM extremely good maneuverability. The missile is completely passive and has proven its excellent sea-skimming capabilities and with its advanced terminal maneuvers, it will survive the enemy air defenses. The Autonomous Target Recognition (ATR) of the seeker ensures that the correct target is detected, recognized, and hit, at sea or on land.

The NSM is a fifth-generation anti-ship missile, produced by Kongsberg and managed in the U.S. by Raytheon. NSM reached Initial Operational Capability on the Norwegian Fridtjof Nansen-class frigates and the Norwegian Skjold Class corvettes in 2012.

The Netherlands became the 11th and latest customer of the Naval Strike Missile in December 2022, joining the navies of Norway, Poland, Malaysia, Germany, United States (for both the US Navy and USMC), Romania, Canada, Australia, Spain and the UK.

