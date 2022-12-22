Norway Reserve is Available Now in Call of the Wild: The Angler

Summary Releasing today for free to all players, the Norway Reserve is the second reserve to be added to Call of the Wild: The Angler.

Explore the vast Norwegian countryside with friends and enjoy a beautiful open world fishing experience.

13 new species of fish to catch, including the Northern Pike, Zander, and Atlantic Salmon, all capable of growing to impressive sizes.

We’re excited to welcome anglers to the Trollsporet Nature Reserve, the second reserve introduced to Call of the Wild: The Angler. Set in gorgeous Norway, this reserve brings new fish species to catch, missions and challenges to complete, collectibles to find, and more.

Trollsporet Nature Reserve is set in Norway and inspired by its beautiful countryside. Explore the three unique biomes of Nøkkensjøen, Huldraskogen, and Fossegrimfjorden spread across 20 square miles (52 square kilometers) of a gorgeous open world. Discover small fishing villages and seek out your own perfect spot tucked away in the glorious mountains. Experience both the midnight sun and the Northern Lights as you spend your time in Norway enjoying one breathtaking adventure after another.

The Norway Reserve features 13 new species of fish. From potential giants like the Zander and Atlantic Salmon, to smaller specimens like the Chub or Roach, every cast has the potential to become your next big catch. You’ll find the Arctic Char, Grayling, Brown Trout, and more. There’s something for every angler to chase, including the Northern Pike that returns from our original Golden Ridge Reserve, pushing the total to 14 species of fish populating the Norway Reserve.

While exploring off the beaten path looking for your next great catch in Trollsporet Nature Reserve, remember to take a moment to introduce yourself to the Warden, Astrid, and the shopkeeper, Torbjørn. Astrid and Torbjørn will keep you busy with new Daily and Weekly Challenges, Geocache missions, Scavenger hunts, and a new Narrative mission. While you’re out and about, uncover hints of the ancient tales from the homeland of the Norse gods, and maybe even stumble upon some Troll Rocks.

We want to take a moment to thank you, our players, for your continued support. Your feedback was crucial in helping us to bring you the latest update: Legends (available now). This update brings Legendary Fish and Emotes, as well as a number of improvements to the game. We’re always listening, and it’s an honor to welcome you to the Norway Reserve. Happy fishing!