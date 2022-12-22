Norway Reserve is Available Now in Call of the Wild: The Angler

Summary
- Releasing today for free to all players, the Norway Reserve is the second reserve to be added to Call of the Wild: The Angler.
- Explore the vast Norwegian countryside with friends and enjoy a beautiful open world fishing experience.
- 13 new species of fish to catch, including the Northern Pike, Zander, and Atlantic Salmon, all capable of growing to impressive sizes.
We’re excited to welcome anglers to the Trollsporet Nature Reserve, the second reserve introduced to Call of the Wild: The Angler. Set in gorgeous Norway, this reserve brings new fish species to catch, missions and challenges to complete, collectibles to find, and more.
Trollsporet Nature Reserve is set in Norway and inspired by its beautiful countryside. Explore the three unique biomes of Nøkkensjøen, Huldraskogen, and Fossegrimfjorden spread across 20 square miles (52 square kilometers) of a gorgeous open world. Discover small fishing villages and seek out your own perfect spot tucked away in the glorious mountains. Experience both the midnight sun and the Northern Lights as you spend your time in Norway enjoying one breathtaking adventure after another.
The Norway Reserve features 13 new species of fish. From potential giants like the Zander and Atlantic Salmon, to smaller specimens like the Chub or Roach, every cast has the potential to become your next big catch. You’ll find the Arctic Char, Grayling, Brown Trout, and more. There’s something for every angler to chase, including the Northern Pike that returns from our original Golden Ridge Reserve, pushing the total to 14 species of fish populating the Norway Reserve.
While exploring off the beaten path looking for your next great catch in Trollsporet Nature Reserve, remember to take a moment to introduce yourself to the Warden, Astrid, and the shopkeeper, Torbjørn. Astrid and Torbjørn will keep you busy with new Daily and Weekly Challenges, Geocache missions, Scavenger hunts, and a new Narrative mission. While you’re out and about, uncover hints of the ancient tales from the homeland of the Norse gods, and maybe even stumble upon some Troll Rocks.
We want to take a moment to thank you, our players, for your continued support. Your feedback was crucial in helping us to bring you the latest update: Legends (available now). This update brings Legendary Fish and Emotes, as well as a number of improvements to the game. We’re always listening, and it’s an honor to welcome you to the Norway Reserve. Happy fishing!
Call of the Wild: The Angler™ – Norway Reserve
Expansive Worlds
☆☆☆☆☆
★★★★★
Experience a whole new Nordic fishing reserve – claim for free until Jan 5th, 2023
Your continued support and feedback is invaluable to us, as we continue to work hard on expanding and improving the game. As a token of our thanks, we are making the Norway Reserve available for free to all our loyal players.
This offer is available to anyone who already owns the base game or purchases it between December 15th, 2022 and January 5th, 2023.
Pack your angling gear, tread the paths of trolls, and tell your own tale in the vast and tranquil Norwegian countryside – steeped in local folklore.
A land of legends, giants, and memorable fish species
The home of legends, this idyllic Scandinavian backdrop might not promise you an encounter with the Midgard Serpent, but it does offer 13 new fish species to try your skills against. And with the Brown Trout, Zander, and Atlantic Salmon all growing up to impressive sizes, you’re definitely in the right place for a great catch.
When you’re not listening to tales of Trolls and Stallo, the crystal streams and thick forests offer a perfect place to unwind. Set against the majestic backdrop of Norway’s unspoiled wilderness, anglers have the opportunity to explore beyond the beaten path of Trollsporet Nature Reserve and take on everything it has to offer – glorious mountains, the midnight sun, and the Northern Lights included!
More than just fishing
Are you angling for more diverse activities? Trollsporet Nature Reserve offers 60 bespoke activities and missions, featuring fishing challenges, geocache missions, scavenger hunts, and a unique narrative mission as well as collectibles scattered across the varied biomes of Nøkkensjøen, Huldraskogen, and Fossegrimfjorden. You’ll have plenty to do, all the while uncovering the homeland of the Norse Gods and finding hints of these ancient tales within the landscape – or better yet, some of the mysterious local Troll Rocks…
A game that grows and evolves with you
As ever, Call of the Wild: The Angler prides itself on being a live-service game that is developed in close collaboration with the community. So, join us out on Trollsporet Nature Reserve, and experience first-hand the beauty of the Norwegian outdoors.
Source link