Norwegian condolences . . . to the family of the terrorist

An attempted murder of Israeli soldiers becomes a ‘scuffle’

It is not necessary for an anti-Zionist to target Jews and not just Israelis to be an anti-Semite. To target Israelis alone can be pure anti-Semitism.

Case in point:

At a checkpoint, a Palestinian, unprovoked, stabs two Israeli soldiers. He is the aggressor, the attacker. The soldiers respond without lethal force, but unsuccessfully. The attacker then tries to get a hold of one of the soldier’s gun. Having already stabbed two soldiers, the attempt to grab the gun is unequivocally an intent to use it on the soldiers. The Israeli soldiers finally gain control, shoot and kill the attacker.

Here is how Norway’s Special Representative to the Middle East Peace Process described the event: “Israeli soldiers shot a man dead after he scuffled with them.”

Scuffled.

To this Norwegian, an attempted murder is a scuffle.

To render an act of Israeli defense to save Jewish lives as a “scuffle” is pure anti-Semitism. To erase the attempted murder of the Israelis and mention only the lethal Israeli response is pure anti-Semitism.

Anti-Zionism rises to anti-Semitism when it deletes the cause-and-effect behind the Israeli response. There was no ambiguity here.

And no ambiguity in the further response of the Norwegian, Tor Wennesland, as he then focused exclusively on the family of the would be murderer, Ammar Mefleh by name, with this message, “My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.”

No mention of his criminal act.

No mention of sympathy for the stabbed Israeli soldiers.

This cannot be camouflaged as “anti-Zionism.” This distortion emerged from within concrete actions on the ground in Israel that threatened Jewish lives.

It is certainly possible to oppose certain Israeli policies without being anti-Semitic — but not policies of self-defense.

It is not possible to oppose the existence of Israel, or to legitimate the targeting of Israeli civilians, or the murder of Israeli soldiers who are disengaged from battle, without being anti-Semitic.

