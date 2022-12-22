Norwegian Energy Receives Exchange Offers for New $250 Million

MT Newswires 2022 All news about NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA

Sales 2022 10 259 M

1 041 M

1 041 M Net income 2022 -529 M

-53,7 M

-53,7 M Net Debt 2022 7 795 M

791 M

791 M P/E ratio 2022 -18,2x Yield 2022 – Capitalization 9 788 M

993 M

993 M EV / Sales 2022 1,71x EV / Sales 2023 1,58x Nbr of Employees 30 Free-Float 87,8% Chart NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA

Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max.





Period : Day Week

Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser’s settings to use dynamic charts. Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 1 Last Close Price 383,00 NOK Average target price 537,00 NOK Spread / Average Target 40,2% Please enable JavaScript in your browser’s settings to use dynamic charts.