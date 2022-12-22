Norwegian Energy Receives Exchange Offers for New $250 Million

|
|
|All news about NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
10 259 M
1 041 M
1 041 M
|Net income 2022
|
-529 M
-53,7 M
-53,7 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
7 795 M
791 M
791 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-18,2x
|Yield 2022
|–
|
|Capitalization
|
9 788 M
993 M
993 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,71x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,58x
|Nbr of Employees
|30
|Free-Float
|87,8%
|
|Chart NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA
|
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|383,00 NOK
|Average target price
|537,00 NOK
|Spread / Average Target
|40,2%
Source link
Related