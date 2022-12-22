Categories
UK

Norwegian Energy Receives Exchange Offers for New $250 Million


MT Newswires 2022

Norwegian Energy Receives Exchange Offers for New $250 Million

All news about NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA

Sales 2022 10 259 M
1 041 M
1 041 M
Net income 2022 -529 M
-53,7 M
-53,7 M
Net Debt 2022 7 795 M
791 M
791 M
P/E ratio 2022 -18,2x
Yield 2022
Capitalization 9 788 M
993 M
993 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 87,8%

Chart NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA

Duration :


Period :

Norwegian Energy Receives Exchange Offers for New $250 Million

Norwegian Energy Company ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener

Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA

Short Term Mid-Term Long Term
Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish

Income Statement Evolution

Sell

Norwegian Energy Receives Exchange Offers for New $250 Million

Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 383,00 NOK
Average target price 537,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 40,2%



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.