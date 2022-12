Tanker ISFJORD got her propeller entangled in net in Barents sea in Russian waters, in the morning Dec 21, and had to anchor. Tanker is awaiting divers, to clear propeller of nets. She’s deployed in bunkering fishing vessels. Was in the same position as of 1550 UTC Dec 22.

