Octopus Energy to support 1.5 families with £100 savings scheme

For example, on a Thursday night the supplier will ask smart meter customers to reduce their usage between 6pm and 7pm to save cash.

Those who participate will be able to earn 1,800 OctoPoints, which are worth £2.25, for every unit of power cut down in comparison to normal times.

Notably, those who are the top 10 percent of savers will earn 1,000 extra OctoPoints with a random customer having the opportunity to win 400,000 OctoPoints.

Once the transfer is complete, it’s understood Octopus will explain how exactly the scheme will work for customers moving over to the firm from Bulb.