Olivier Giroud gives response after ‘pretending not to speak

Cummings also took to the field with Lionel Messi in the last 16, as the Golden Ball winner scored the opening goal in Argentina’s 2-1 victory on their way to the quarter-finals, and had fans laughing with his message to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner ahead of the blockbuster World Cup final. As he posted a photo of the pair together on Instagram, he captioned the picture: “Do the basics right Leo. Don’t play the occasion, play the game. All the best, Cumdog. @leomessi.”

Cummings was sure to take credit for Argentina’s triumph on Sunday after his message. “I think I deserve a lot of credit,” Cummings continued. “He’s definitely checked his phone just before, he’s seen the Cumdog pop up on his Instagram there. He’s checked that and it just gave him that extra motivation.

“I think it was the best World Cup game, never mind the final – it had everything. I think the debate’s over now. For me, Messi’s got the GOAT status. He’s got the World Cup – something that [Cristiano] Ronaldo hasn’t got, and probably never get the chance to win anymore.”