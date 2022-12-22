One dead and two others hurt in triple stabbing days before





A murder investigation is underway after a man died and two other people have been injured in a triple stabbing. Emergency services rushed to reports of a violent disorder in Handsworth, Birmingham, at around 3.20am today. Two men and a woman were found with knife wounds and taken to hospital.

But one of the men, who was found in a critical condition by paramedics, has now died of his injuries. Police have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of murder, reports Birmingham Live. One resident said: “It sounds awful. We have too many stabbings in this city. What are people thinking?” Roads through the inner city area remain closed as officers investigate the attack. Buses have been diverted as a result.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “We’ve arrested a man after one person was fatally stabbed and two others were injured in Handsworth this morning. “One person was found in Soho Road with critical injuries at around 3.20am. They were taken to hospital where they sadly later died. “We’re in the process of informing their next of kin and we’ll be doing all we can to support them at this devastating time. “Two others also been taken to hospital to be treated for stab injuries. “We’re working to establish if anyone else was injured, and if so we’d urge them to contact us. “A 24-year-old man has been detained and is currently in police custody. He will be questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. “Part of Soho Road has been cordoned off while enquiries continue. Anyone with information can contact us via log 347 of 22 December. “We’ll look to provide further updates in due course.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of a stabbing on Soho Road in Handsworth, Birmingham at 3.17am. “Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene. “On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition, and gave advanced life support before conveying him to hospital. Two further patients, a man and a woman, were given treatment by ambulance staff for serious injuries being conveyed to hospital for further care.”