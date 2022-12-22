Paul Anka looks youthful in casual wear as he waves to fans after

Paul Anka, 81, looked younger than ever as he posed for pictures as he exited the prestigious Los Angeles restaurant Craigs this week.
The Hollywood star was joined by his family as they enjoyed a bite to eat to wish for the festive season.
He went for a casual look in black jeans a black polo shirt, and a fashionable leather-washed black denim jacket.
Adding colour to the ensemble, Paul went for a lilac scarf, with the singer making sure to take a moment to smile for the paparazzi.
He looked very youthful as he posed holding a money note in his hand as he exited the restaurant along with his grandchildren.
Paul Anka admitted he has been “protective” of his health for over 40 years
Paul Anka continued to AARP: “I’ve been protective of my body for the last 40-some years. If you do that and stay active, you have a shot at having a real, unfettered life, and keeping the brain working. I’ve seen too many guys retire, even Frank, and they sit around counting their money and they just die. They throw dirt on you if you stand still, and I’ve been afraid of that. I just keep moving and doing what I’m doing.”
Paul Anka also credited his longevity to working in a field he loves
Paul Anka said to AARP that he believes that by doing a job he loves, he has been able to live longer. He said: “If you’re fortunate enough to do something that you do love, if you have a passion, then you’re never working a day in your life. And that’s me since I’m 16.” Also quitting smoking, as Paul did, is known to lower your risk of cancer, heart disease, strong and emphysema, as well as a host of other benefits.
