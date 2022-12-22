Paul McCartney says writing ‘Here Today’ helped him process John

In a new interview, Paul McCartney explained how writing ‘Here Today’ helped him cope with the death of John Lennon. “It was difficult for everyone in the world, ’cause he was such a loved character, and such a crazy guy. He was so special. It had hit me, so much so that I couldn’t really talk about it,” McCartney said of Lennon’s death to SiriusXM’s The Beatles Channel while discussing Tug Of War, which features ‘Here Today’.

McCartney explained: “I remember getting home from the studio on the day that we’d heard the news he died, and turning the TV on, and seeing people say, ‘Well, John Lennon was this,’ and, ‘What he was was this,’ and, ‘I remember meeting him then.’ It was like, ‘I don’t know, I can’t be one of those people. I can’t just go on TV and say what John meant to me.’ It was just too deep. It [was] just too much. I couldn’t put it into words.”

McCartney said that “once the emotions had sort of settled a little bit”, he could begin the grieving process, and songwriting was key. ‘Here Today’ featured on 1982’s Tug Of War, and on the song, Macca imagines what he’d say to his late friend if he was still alive today.

On writing ‘Here Today’, McCartney recalled in the new interview: “I was in a building that would become my recording studio, and there were just a couple of little empty rooms upstairs. So, I found a room and just sat on the wooden floor in a corner with my guitar, and just started to play the opening chords to ‘Here Today’.”

McCartney also revealed the line “the night we cried” referenced an evening they spent together in Key West, Florida. He revealed: “For some reason, I think it was like a hurricane, something had been delayed, and we couldn’t play for a couple of days. So, we holed up in a little motel. So, what would we do? Well, we’d have a drink, and we would get drunk. We didn’t have a play, so we did. That night, we got drunk and started to get kind of emotional. It all came out.”

The former Beatle poignantly added: “But on the way to that, there was a lot of soul-searching. We told each other a few truths. ‘Well, I love you. I love you man.’ ‘Oh, I love that you said that. I love it.’ And we opened up. So, that was kind of special to me. I think that was really one of the only times that ever happened.”

Listen to ‘Here Today’ below.