Pension savers given tip which is ‘a good idea’

Research from Plum found more than one in 10 are cutting back on savings or pension contributions for this very reason.

However, people are generally encouraged to continue to save if they can, as failing to do so could mean once again missing out.

Mr Trokoudes explained: “Saving into your pension is always a good idea, whatever the market conditions.

“That’s because pensions have great tax benefits, namely pension tax relief. For example, if you’re a basic rate taxpayer, your £80 contribution becomes £100 in your pension while higher rate taxpayers only need to contribute £60 to secure £100 in their pension.

“Employee pensions in particular are a no-brainer to save into, as your employer will typically match your contributions (three percent of your salary or more), effectively a pay rise that directly funds your retirement.