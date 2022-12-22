Pets of the week: Chocolate Chip, Eldora, Jay Jay and Strawberry

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip is the sweetest cookie in the pack. She is an 8-month-old domestic shorthair who arrived to spcaLA in May as a stray with her three siblings — and has been patiently waiting for her forever home ever since. Chocolate Chip loves cuddling with her favorite volunteers and lounging in her cat tree.

Information about Chocolate Chip: The spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring St. 562-216-2542 or spcaLA.com. Chocolate Chip’s identification number is LACA-A-4372.

Chocolate Chip, a 8-month-old domestic short hair, is ready for adoption. (Photo courtesy of spcaLA)

Eldora, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, is ready for adoption. (Photo courtesy of spcaLA)

Jay Jay, a 3-year-old Mastiff, is ready for adoption. (Photo courtesy of spcaLA)

Strawberry, a 8-year-old Siamese, is ready for adoption. (Photo courtesy of spcaLA)

Eldora

Eldora is a 3-year-old pit bull mix and it’s her turn for a forever home. All the kittens in this momma’s litter have been adopted and now it’s her turn. She’s as happy as she looks and would make a wonderful addition to an experienced owner. She enjoys sitting close by and receiving attention.

Information about Eldora: The spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring St. 562-216-2542 or spcaLA.com. Eldora’s identification number is LACA-A-2953.

Jay Jay

This gentle giant is Jay-Jay, a 3-year-old mastiff. He has a sweet face — and the personality to match. Jay-Jay is a tripod but don’t be fooled: his favorite thing to do is run laps around the yard.

Information about Jay-Jay: The spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring St. 562-216-2542 or spcaLA.com. Jay Jay’s identification number is LACA-A-6772.

Strawberry

Just like her name, Strawberry is as sweet as they come. She is a 8-year-old Siamese looking for her second chance at a forever home. Strawberry arrived at spcaLA with her sister, who has been adopted. Strawberry is patiently waiting for her turn. She is a chatty cat who loves being cuddled and prefers lounging over playing.

Information about Strawberry: The spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring St. 562-216-2542 or spcaLA.com. Strawberry’s identification number is LACA-A-6893.