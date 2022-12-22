Pets, toys, hobbies, and buying playground equipment was a

The average spending on entertainment in 2021 was $3,568, of which $969 was used for pets, toys, hobbies, and playground equipment. It is apparent that more people were looking for creature comforts during the pandemic, as a Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 adults revealed that 39% became pet owners in 2021 and 23% in 2022. More people also discovered or rekindled interests such as drawing, writing handwritten notes, and gardening.

Most telling, only an average of $654 was spent on fees and admissions. Before the pandemic, fees and admissions represented 28.5% of the total entertainment expenditure, while in 2021, it only represented 18.3%.