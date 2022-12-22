Podcast | 2022 recap featuring HS2 costs, Norway bridge collapse

NCE editor Claire Smith is joined by deputy editor Rob Horgan and acting news editor Catherine Moore, for the final episode of the year.

The trio cast their minds back over the past 12 months, recapping the biggest and most popular news stories of 2022.

Taking a look at the top five most read stories on NCE’s website, the trio start their recap by re-exploring the proposed switch to imperial measurements so heavily opposed by NCE readers and engineers earlier this year.

Other popular stories discussed on the podcast include a proposed £2bn tidal barrage, the collapse of a timber bridge in Norway and rising costs on HS2’s Euston station proposal.

The trio then recap their favourite site visits of the year with trips to Germany and Scotland to see major infrastructure projects fondly remembered as well as a trip to the Silvertown Tunnel site in London.

Before wrapping for the last time this year, the Engineers Collective team looks forward to 2023 and discusses the important milestones coming in the next year.

Special guests on previous episodes have included Crossrail managing director Mark Wild, HS2 Ltd special advisor Andrew McNaughton and former ICE president Rachel Skinner.

