Port Canaveral welcomes Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship

Norwegian Cruise Lines’ brand-new ship, Norwegian Prima, has arrived at Port Canaveral to begin an inaugural season of voyages through March 2023 from her new homeport at Port Canaveral.
Norwegian Prima is the first of six new “Prima Class” vessels for Norwegian Cruise Line, the brand’s first new class of vessels in nearly ten years.
“We are thrilled to welcome home Norwegian Prima to Port Canaveral, the first ship in an all-new class for Norwegian Cruise Line,” stated Port CEO, Captain John Murray.
