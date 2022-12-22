Potentially ‘extremely dangerous’ medicine tied to Judy Garland

Well known for her portrayal of Dorothy Gale in The Wizard Of Oz (1939), the actress gained international recognition. Throughout the years, her career sparkled; she was nominated for an Academy Award for her part in A Star Is Born (1954). Later, Garland was nominated for an Oscar for the film Judgment At Nuremberg (1961).

While a handful of her films were a success, Garland’s personal life was more turbulent.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Garland had attempted suicide “countless times”, but when Garland was found dead, there was no indication she had taken her own life.

Found by her fifth husband, Mickey Deans, an autopsy revealed she had suffered from hepatitis, exhaustion, kidney ailments, near-fatal drug reactions, and injuries.

Hepatitis

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver, the NHS explains, which can be caused by a viral infection, or by drinking too much alcohol.

