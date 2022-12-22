Prep your home ahead of freezing temperatures in Northeast

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, with temperatures continuing to dwindle down.

Our Action News Jax First Alert Weather team is predicting low temperatures of 24 and 25 degrees on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Rhonda King is the Associate Garden Center Manager at Earth Works on Beach Boulevard. Their indoor garden center is now packed with plants, as they work to protect their greenery from the cold.

“We’re looking at temperatures that are going to be below freezing for maybe 8 to 10 hours, so that’s where the plants really suffer,” King said.

King has a few recommendations to add to your Friday to-do list to prepare for the weekend.

“At home, we’re encouraging customers to go ahead and cover their sensitive, tropical plants with some kind of fabric–that’s not synthetic,” King said. “Plastic is not a good idea, cotton like an old cotton sheet.”

King said you want to cover plants the best you can. She adds, to clump them tightly together to protect the potted plants.

As for your pool, experts recommend running your pump or turning on your pool heater.

It’s also a good idea to let water drip from your faucets to prevent freezing pipes. Our First Alert Weather team recommends covering outside hose bibs. It also doesn’t hurt to open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around plumbing.

