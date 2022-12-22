Prince Harry tipped to add ‘more explosive passage’ in memoir





Prince Harry could be pushed into adding a “more explosive passage” to his upcoming autobiography in a last-ditch attempt to attract buyers, according to a marketing expert. Marketing strategist Edward Coram James told Express.co.uk the Duke’s memoir is tipped to be “not as successful” as the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries – which captured the attention of 2.4 million on launch day alone. Mr Coram James said criticism they are facing about “re-hashing” the same attacks on the Royal Family in the series could ultimately tip him into making some “emergency changes”.

He said: “Harry will release his book and there will be a bit of a hoopa about it. “He might even be induced to add a few more explosive passage into it. “If he just re-hashes the same stuff over and over again, no one is going to buy the book. “So he might well go and do some emergency edits to it and kind of ramp it up a little bit. But once the book is done, I think this is done and I think the Sussexes are going to run out of road.” JUST IN: King Charles enjoys pranking staff with ‘bizarre’ yet ‘fun’ gifts at Christmas says butler

The CEO of Marketing Agency Go Up warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that their current communication strategy, based on airing frustration about the treatment they allegedly received at the hands of royal aides, does have an expiration date. He noted the couple have only been able to discuss grievances about a “very specific time period” and members of the public will likely move on now most of the details have already been shared. Mr Coram James added: “Essentially it’s the same story they’ve been telling for two years and I think that Netflix built it up as though there were going to be some earth-shattering new evidence or revelations and that didn’t happen. “And I don’t think there’s any more road for them in terms of this particular story. READ MORE: Princess Kate and Prince William skipped King Charles’s royal Christmas lunch

They insisted the autobiography was “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” Penguin Random House added: “For Harry, this is his story at last.” Prince Harry is expected to have focused part of his memoir on discussing the impact his mother Diana’s death had on his life. The publisher said the book would take “readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.” Prince Harry and older brother Prince William joined their father Charles, their uncle Earl Spencer and grandfather Prince Philip in walking behind their mother’s hearse during the funeral procession. The Duke of Sussex has been approached for comment.