Princess of Wales granted new role after taking over from William

Furthermore, the Palace announced that Charles’ birthday parade—formally known as the Trooping the Colour—will be held on June 17, 2023, just six weeks after his scheduled coronation.

The major event will feature over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, with the King and his son William riding on horseback in celebration of the armed forces.

The forthcoming Trooping the Colour—traditionally held in a warm month, regardless of the monarch’s actual birthday—will be Charles’ first one since succeeding the throne from his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

Recently, the late Queen was honored during a Christmas carol service held at London’s Westminster Abbey.