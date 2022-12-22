Princess Sofia of Sweden channels Meghan Markle for Christmas

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip met at a nightclub in Sweden after being introduced by a mutual friend, a meeting that the couple later described as “love at first sight”.

A year later, they moved in together in Djurgården Palace, in Stockholm, and they announced their engagement in 2014.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip married at Slottskyrkan, in Stockholm, the following year and they now have three children: Prince Julian of Sweden, Prince Alexander, Duke of Södermanland and Prince Gabriel, Duke of Dalarna.

Before joining the Royal Family, Sofia was a model and participated in various reality TV shows in Sweden.