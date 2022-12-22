Pro Bowl: Jalen Hurts picked as NFL-high eight Eagles players are







Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Aaron Donald will all feature in the first edition of the Pro Bowl games in Las Vegas in early February

The Philadelphia Eagles, who are an NFL-best 13-1 this season, have had a league-high eight players selected for the Pro Bowl games in Las Vegas.

The NFL revealed the complete rosters on Wednesday, with Philadelphia having six players designated as starters.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson and cornerback Darius Slay were chosen as starters, while outside linebacker Haason Reddick and running back Miles Sanders were also picked as reserves.

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) and Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) are tied for the next-most selections with seven apiece, followed by the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) and San Francisco 49ers (10-4) with six picks each and the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) with five.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) and Chicago Bears (3-11) were the only teams to not earn a Pro Bowl selection.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a hit with the voting fans but still didn’t earn a Pro Bowl spot on the AFC roster

Pro Bowl teams are determined by combining the votes of three groups: fans, players and coaches. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received the most votes by fans, but it wasn’t enough to see him earn a spot on the AFC squad, with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals taking the three available spots.

Mahomes is the AFC’s starting quarterback. It is his fifth-straight Pro Bowl selection after throwing for 4,496 yards and 35 passing touchdowns through 14 games, while Hurts – 3,472 yards, 22 passing TDs – is the starter for the NFC in his first-ever appearance.

Last year’s Super Bowl participants, the defending champion Los Angeles Rams and the runner-up Bengals, combined for just four choices, with defensive lineman Aaron Donald being the Rams’ only selection.

It is the ninth-straight Pro Bowl nod for Donald, who has been limited to 11 appearances and just five sacks for the 4-10 Rams.

In September, the NFL scrapped its traditional Pro Bowl all-star football game in favour of several different, smaller events, headlined by a flag football game on February 5.

Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company will help shape programming and promote the event’s content throughout the week. Manning, a 14-time Pro Bowl pick during his Hall of Fame career, will provide his perspective and will also be a part of the coaching staff for the flag game.

The Pro Bowl debuted in January of 1951 in Los Angeles and stayed there for 21 seasons before the game moved to different cities from 1972-80. Hawaii hosted from 1980-2009, with the game since having several homes including Miami, Phoenix, Orlando and Las Vegas.

The quality of play in the Pro Bowl has often been criticised. Players, understandably concerned about getting hurt, have tended to treat it as an exhibition game more than a competitive contest. It is hoped a flag football game could increase competition while avoiding potential injuries resulting from tackling, blocking and hitting.

2023 Pro Bowl rosters

(* denotes starters)

AFC

Quarterbacks: *Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Tight ends: *Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Wide receivers: *Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins; *Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills; Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Tackles: *Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans; Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins; Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City Chiefs

Guards: *Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; *Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Centers: *Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs; Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills

Running backs: *Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback: *Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

Defensive ends: *Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; *Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior lineman: *Chris Jones, Kanas City Chiefs; *Quinnen Williams, New York Jets; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

Outside linebackers: *Matt Judon, New England Patriots; *Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Inside/middle linebackers: *Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets

Cornerbacks: *Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; *Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens; Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Free safety: *Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong safeties: *Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans

Punter: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

Return specialist: Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens

Special teamer: Justin Hardee, New York Jets

NFC

Quarterbacks: *Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles; Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks; Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Tight ends: *George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers; T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Wide receivers: *Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings; *A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys; Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Tackles: *Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers; *Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Guards: *Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys; *Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Centers: *Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles; Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Running backs: *Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Fullback: *Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Defensive ends: *Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; *Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers; DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Interior lineman: *Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; *Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Outside linebackers: *Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys; *Za’Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Inside/middle linebackers: *Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers; Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

Cornerbacks: *Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles; *Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys; Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks; Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Free safety: *Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks

Strong safeties: *Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Placekicker: Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings

Punter: Tress Way, Washington Commanders

Return specialist: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

Special teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders