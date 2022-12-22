Putin’s forces move through Belarus sparking fresh strike fears





Vladimir Putin’s forces are on the move in Belarus sparking fears the Russian tyrant is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine. Advanced military vehicles and battle tanks, including the T-90M Proryv and T-72B3, have been spotted on the move in Belarus, which borders Ukraine.

Footage shows tanks and military vehicles moving through the east European country by train and ending close to a Russian deployment centre. More than 30 of Putin’s tanks have been seen moving by train from the Vitebsk region in northeastern Belarus to the Brest region which borders western Ukraine. The Belarusian Hajun Telegram channel said 31 T-72B3 and T-80 tanks were moving to the border. It has not been possible to independently verify the claim. Besides weaponry, at least 100 troops accompanied the military hardware which was unloaded from its train in Polonka.

The Kremlin has this week warned that increasing the supply of US arms to Ukraine would aggravate the war, which is now in its tenth month. It came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US President Joe Biden in Washington, where officials announced a huge, new military aid package for Kyiv. The £1.5billion ($1.8bn) package includes a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for fighter jets, according to US officials. Meanwhile, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow’s beefed-up military will include 695,000 volunteer contract soldiers. Of those, 521,000 will be recruited by the end of next year. The Russian military had about 400,000 contract soldiers as part of its one million strong military before the conflict in Ukraine started.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine still stands “against all odds” in a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank US leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion. British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace this week defended Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for ordering a review of military support to Kyiv, telling MPs it “in no way weakens or undermines” his resolve to support the war-torn country. Mr Wallace appeared in the House of Commons on the last day before the Christmas recess to update MPs on the war in Ukraine. In the statement, Mr Wallace detailed how the UK would carry on supplying weapons for the war next year and revealed Russia now intends to supply Iran with advanced military components as a return for providing more than 300 kamikaze drones. The Tory frontbencher was also forced to address a BBC report the PM has asked for an internal assessment of the impact of Britain’s military aid to Ukraine.

According to the report, the move sparked fears among Government figures that the Prime Minister is taking an overly cautious approach to the war. Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey asked him to confirm whether the review is being conducted and questioned its purpose. Mr Wallace said: “It’s understandable the Prime Minister being new in post would seek an update on Ukraine and want to take a stock check of where we are. “And what I can tell you is that process in no way weakens or undermines his resolve to support Ukraine this year and next year and onwards.” He noted: “I think it’s perfectly reasonable. The media report was half right, let’s say, rather than fully right.”