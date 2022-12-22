Putin’s only aircraft carrier in flames in Russia – follow live

‘We will beat Russia,’ says Zelensky
A fire has broken out on the flagship of the Russian Navy, Russian state media reported.
The blaze started on the Admiral Kuznetsov, Vladimir Putin’s only aircraft carrier, while it was docked at the Zvyozdochka shipyard in the Barents Sea port city of Murmansk, located in Russia’s far north-west, news agency Tass said.
Aleksey Rakhmanov, head of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) which is overseeing a refit of the carrier, was cited as saying the small fire was quickly extinguished. No casualties were reported.
It comes after news that the chairman of the European Union’s 27 leaders Charles Michel and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will hold a summit with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on 3 February next year, an EU spokesman confirmed on Thursday.
“I can confirm the EU-Ukraine summit will take place on 3 February and there is an open invitation to President Zelensky to visit Brussels,” said Barend Leyts, spokesman for the chairman of EU leaders.
He said the invitation for Zelensky to visit Brussels did not mean that’s where the summit would be held.
Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni called on Italians to switch off gas and electricity for an hour a day in solidarity with Ukraine.
Moscow has intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukraine since October, hitting critical infrastructure and leaving many areas of the country without power amid sub-zero temperatures.
“To understand what the Ukrainians are going through, I ask all Italians to switch off all energy sources for one hour a day,” Meloni said on Thursday, during a speech in Rome to a gathering of Italian ambassadors.
Ms Meloni, whose far-right Brothers of Italy party often stresses the importance of nationalism and patriotism, paid tribute to Ukrainians “who are defending their freedom and their love for their country.”
Liam James22 December 2022 19:00
Putin says Russia will find ‘antidote’ US Patriot missiles
President Vladimir Putin said the Patriot air defence the US is supplying to Ukraine was an old weapons system that Russia would be able to counter.
Mr Putin told reporters that the Patriot was “quite old” and did not work like Russia’s S-300 system.
“OK, we will take this into account and an antidote will always be found,” he said.
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky told US Congress yesterday that US aid to his country was an investment in democracy. He said the Patriot system was an important step in creating an air shield.
Liam James22 December 2022 18:30
Germany arrests suspected Russian spy
Germany’s federal prosecutors said they had arrested an employee of the foreign intelligence service (BND) on suspicion of spying for Russia.
BND head Bruno Kahl said that discretion was key, as any detail of the investigation that was made public could give the “opponent an advantage in its intent to harm Germany”.
“With Russia, we are dealing with an actor where we must reckon with its ruthlessness and willingness to be violent.”
Liam James22 December 2022 18:00
Putin claims Russia wants end to war
President Vladimir Putin said Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine and that all armed conflicts end with diplomatic negotiations.
Russian officials have in recent months been positioning themselves as looking to end the war through negotiations and suggesting that Ukraine was dragging the conflict on, despite them being responsible for the invasion.
“Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war. We are striving for this and will continue to strive,” Mr Putin told reporters. “We will strive for an end to this, and the sooner the better, of course.”
Just yesterday Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia saw no sign of peace talks with Kyiv as western supplies of weapons “aggravate the conflict”.
Liam James22 December 2022 17:30
Russia sanctioned over Ukraine port attacks
The US has imposed sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, Washington said.
The action comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky met Joe Biden at the White House and delivered a speech to Congress on Wednesday, during which he thanked the United States for its support of Ukraine in the conflict and pleaded for more weapons.
“In the wake of Russian naval operations against Ukrainian ports, including those that are providing much-needed food and grain to the world, the United States today is imposing sanctions on Russian naval entities,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
The entities include manufacturers and research organisations who aid the Russian navy.
Russia’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine‘s energy infrastructure with large waves of missile and drone strikes. Ukraine said its Black Sea port of Odesa did not operate for a day earlier this month and the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdenny had operated only partially after a Russian attack on the region’s energy system.
Liam James22 December 2022 16:45
UN watchdog discusses Ukraine nuclear plant
The head of the UN nuclear watchdog met officials from Russia’s military and state atomic energy company in Moscow on Thursday as he pursues a long-running drive to set up a protection zone around a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
Russian company Rosatom described the talks on measures needed to safeguard Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the surrounding area as “substantive, useful and frank”.
International Atomic Energy Agency director-general Rafael Grossi indicated that more negotiations are needed after “another round of necessary discussions”.
“It’s key that the zone focuses solely on preventing a nuclear accident,” he tweeted. “I am continuing my efforts towards this goal with a sense of utmost urgency.”
The meeting in Moscow came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a defiant wartime visit to the US capital, his first known trip outside his country in the nearly 10 months since Russia invaded.
Matt Mathers22 December 2022 16:00
Russian front line stable – Kremlin
Russia’s chief of general staff Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday that the frontline in Ukraine was stable, and that Russia had concentrated its forces on “completing the liberation” of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.
In an end of year message delivered to foreign military attaches and published by the defence ministry, Russia’s top military officer said: “The situation on the front line has stabilised, with the main efforts of the Russian troops concentrated on completing the liberation of the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.”
Russia has, since its retreat from Kyiv in April, framed its war aims as taking full control of the eastern Donbas region, of which Donetsk region makes up half, alongside neighbouring Luhansk region.
Russian forces control almost all of Luhansk region, but only around 60% of Donetsk region. Since August, they have been bogged down in a costly and extended fight for Bakhmut, a Donetsk region industrial town with a pre-war population of around 70,000.
Matt Mathers22 December 2022 15:40
Zelensky met Polish president on way back from US
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he met his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda during his trip home after the landmark visit to the United States.
“We summed up the year, which brought historic challenges due to a full-scale war,” Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app after meeting Duda.
“We also discussed strategic plans for the future, bilateral relations and interactions at the international level in 2023.”
Matt Mathers22 December 2022 15:10
ICYMI: US sending $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine
The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will provide $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, rolling out funding for a Patriot missile battery as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is arriving in Washington for a first trip out of his country since Russia invaded in February.
Matt Mathers22 December 2022 14:00
Lunchtime catch up
DIPLOMACY
- Zelensky told lawmakers in the soaring House of Representatives chamber on Wednesday he hoped they would continue to support Ukraine on a bipartisan basis – a major point as Republicans are due to take the majority in the House on 3 Jan.
- Zelensky said that a “just peace” with Russia means no compromises on his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and support for Ukraine was an investment in democracy.”
- His surprise visit to Washington where he met President Joe Biden, his first overseas trip since Russia invaded his country 300 days ago, started with a secretive train ride to Poland late on Tuesday.
- The United States announced $1.85 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine, including a transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System. Kremlin said the system’s supplies would not contribute to settling the conflict or keep Russia from achieving its goals.
- The US Senate has advanced a government-funding bill that includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.
CONFLICT
- Russian forces attacked targets in the Zaporizhzhia region and pushed to advance near the battered eastern front-line towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the focal point of fighting in the Donetsk region, Ukraine‘s military said on Wednesday evening.
- Putin has promised to give his military whatever it needs to prosecute the war and backed a plan to boost the size of the armed forces by more than 30%.
- Ukraine’s power grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported a “significant power shortage” and restrictions caused by missile and drone attacks.
Matt Mathers22 December 2022 13:40
