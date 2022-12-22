Queen Camilla wears £267K worth of jewellery in Christmas card

Christmas cards are released by royal households every year, and this year the Wales family opted for a sunny shot of Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales out walking with their three children. King Charles and Queen Camilla picked a more autumnal snap of them attending the Braemar Games in Scotland, taken a few days before the Queen died on September 8.

In the picture, Camilla wore a moss green coat with red detailing, opting for a white blouse underneath.

Her matching green hat featured a dramatic feather, while Charles wore a brown tweed jacket and a traditional green tartan kilt.

Camilla accessorised further with some expensive jewels from her collection, with the most expensive item she wore thought to be worth more than £200,000 in its own right.

Leading diamond expert, Maxwell Stone, said: “For this year’s Braemar Games, Camilla accessorised with two of her most iconic pieces of jewellery – her Van Cleef & Arpel earrings and engagement ring, as well as a floral brooch.

