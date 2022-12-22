Queen Camilla wears £267K worth of jewellery in Christmas card

Christmas cards are released by royal households every year, and this year the Wales family opted for a sunny shot of Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales out walking with their three children. King Charles and Queen Camilla picked a more autumnal snap of them attending the Braemar Games in Scotland, taken a few days before the Queen died on September 8.
In the picture, Camilla wore a moss green coat with red detailing, opting for a white blouse underneath.
Her matching green hat featured a dramatic feather, while Charles wore a brown tweed jacket and a traditional green tartan kilt.
Camilla accessorised further with some expensive jewels from her collection, with the most expensive item she wore thought to be worth more than £200,000 in its own right.
Leading diamond expert, Maxwell Stone, said: “For this year’s Braemar Games, Camilla accessorised with two of her most iconic pieces of jewellery – her Van Cleef & Arpel earrings and engagement ring, as well as a floral brooch.
Camilla is also never without her diamond engagement ring which sparkles with Art Deco glamour.
The future Queen Consort first flaunted it in 2005 after her engagement to then Prince Charles was announced.
Previously belonging to the Queen Mother, King Charles’ decision to give Camilla the ring has been seen as a sweet tribute to his grandmother, whom he was incredibly close to.
The Queen Mother died a few years before Camilla and Charles’ engagement, so the ring may have been left to the future King when she died in 2002.
Camilla often wears the piece now alongside the Welsh gold wedding band she received at her Windsor nuptials in 2005.
Mr Stone added: “Of course, we can’t forget the Queen Consort’s engagement ring, which is one of the most extensive and expensive rings in the Royal Family.
“Featuring a five-carat emerald cut diamond, surrounded by three diamond baguettes, I’d estimate its value to be around £212,000.
“The jewellery that Camilla is wearing on the card totals a staggering £267,000.”
