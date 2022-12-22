Queen Elizabeth II memorial vandalised in ‘abhorrent’ rampage

A council has slammed yobs who vandalised a memorial dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II. North West Leicestershire District Council found the living memorial of trees in Coalville Park, Coalville, shredded, seven months after they were planted. The trees, which sat to the northeast of the park, were broken, snapped and scattered around the area.

They were accompanied by a plaque dedicated to the late monarch commemorating her 70-year-reign in May.

The act of vandalism will reportedly set the council back £1,500, and representatives have hit out at the perpetrators.

Andrew Woodman, the authority’s community services spokesman, said the damage was “an abhorrent act of vandalism”.

He said: “This abhorrent act of vandalism has devastated our parks team who worked hard to install the trees and create a lasting memorial to commemorate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

READ MORE: George provokes funny reaction from the late Queen in old video