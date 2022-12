Arje Griegst designed the piece for Margrethe in the 1970s, and it can be attached to hair via a comb at the back of the head.

The 21-karat gold used was flattened into poppy shapes, and it was commissioned by Margrethe herself.

Gemstones adorn the centre of the flowers and they can be deconstructed and worn in different ways.

Margrethe wore a few of the poppies for a dinner at Fredensborg Palace to celebrate the engagement of Crown Prince Frederik and Mary Donaldson in 2003.