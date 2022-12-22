Queen Maxima poses with ‘gorgeous’ daughters for Christmas card

Instagram user @2414_betty said they were “all beauties” and another one commented that the Princesses looked “absolutely stunning”.

Talking about Princess Alexia, who was wearing a black dress, a social media user said: “She looks amazing. So pretty and grown up. Love the hair and make-up. Mom and dad have a full house of beautiful young ladies.”

@princesalorenita added: “She rocks it!! And the body she has! And that hairstyle and the nails she made a statement.”

Maxima was born in Argentina but joined the Dutch Royal Family when she married King Willem-Alexander in 2002.